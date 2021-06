Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. NYC Recovery Week Begins Then Transfers Into Summer Mode. Good morning everyone. We are slowly coming out of the gloom that was Memorial Day weekend, and we should have much more comfortable temps this week regardless of any cloud cover or rain. More rain will pay a visit late week, but it won’t be anything like we had; then we go into summer mode this weekend and maybe a small stretch of hot weather next week.