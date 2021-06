DOVER, DEL – Chase Briscoe will race Sunday at the Dover 400. The race will begin at 2 p.m. at the Dover International Speedway. “Dover is one of my favorite tracks. For whatever reason, I’ve done well there in the past. It’s a high-speed, high-banked concrete track that really tests drivers,” said Briscoe. “The way you have to carry speed into the corner takes a big commitment. If you hesitate at all, you’re losing your position or ending up in a bad situation. Things happen quickly at Dover, but I feel like we’re in a good place and we have some positive momentum we’re riding after Darlington.”