AC/GC Hosting DMC

The athletic complex at AC/GC will be packed again tonight as conference foe Madrid comes to town. Both teams got underway last night with the baseball team taking on St. Alberts and the softball team hosted Melcher-Dallas. It’s the boy’s turn on the Raccoon Valley Radio Sports Network tonight. Last season the Chargers finished off the season with a 6-14 record with a 3-8 conference record. They won only five games in a full season the year prior. A core group of batters showed great promise as the Chargers look to this year. Bryce Littler, Newell Rodgers, Miles Kading, and Charlie Crawford each hit over .275. AC/GC hasn’t had a single batter achieve that over the last two seasons and all but Littler will be returning this year. The returning trio is Rodgers, Kading, and Crawford were also headaches for opposing catchers on the base paths going 26 for 28 on stolen base attempts.