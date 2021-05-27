Cancel
Des Moines, IA

AC/GC Hosting DMC

By Brandon Shanahan
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 5 days ago

Both AC/GC ball clubs will have their hands full tonight when Des Moines Christian makes the trip to Guthrie Center. Both Charger teams sit on an 0-2 record following tough outings against Madrid Tuesday night. Tonight will feature two double-headers as AC/GC strives for their first wins of the season. First pitch for game one is set for 5 p.m. with game two to follow.

