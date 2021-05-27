Flint Bishop Airport Makes Parking Lot Changes Including Cutting Fees

As one of the easiest ways to travel just about anywhere with the continual addition of new flights, Bishop International Airport is making convenience even more affordable. Bishop announced this week that they will be rebranding and restructuring some of their parking lots. Starting June 1st, they will be consolidating the Short and Long-Term Parking Lots, located directly in front of the building. They now will be known as the newly rebranded Terminal Parking Lot. Also, the Econo Lot, that is just north of Bristol Road, will be rebranded as the Shuttle Parking Lot.