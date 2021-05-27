Which Patriots QB will start week 1? Odds for Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones
The quarterback situation in New England is far from resolved heading into 2021 in spite of some major moves this offseason. Ever since the departure of eight-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady heading into the 2020 season, the Patriots have struggled finding a long-term quarterback solution. New England inked former Panthers signal-caller Cam Newton in the summer of 2020 to a one-year deal, though the former NFL MVP struggled in his inaugural season in Foxboro.www.orlandosentinel.com