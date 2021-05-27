Which Patriots QB will start week 1? Odds for Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones

The quarterback position is once again going to take central focus in New England throughout the course of the summer. Last year, it was Cam Newton vs. Jarrett Stidham with the former winning QB1 honors throughout the 2020 campaign. Now, first-round rookie Mac Jones has been thrown into the mix as well. While Jones serves as the long-term beacon for the Patriots, Newton is still looked at as the odds-on favorite to start the year under center.