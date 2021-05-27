Cancel
Greene County, IA

Greene advances to 1A State Soccer Tournament after 100 minutes and six penalty kicks

By Doug Rieder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa High School Athletic Association would be hard pressed to find two more evenly matched teams playing for a State Tournament berth than Greene County and the combined West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley Wildcats. Greene County won the Class 1A boys’ soccer Substate 7 title game 2-1 on the sixth penalty kick after 80 minutes of regulation tied 1-1, two 10-minute overtime periods with the teams still tied, a five person round of penalty kicks with each team making three, before the contest finally ended in “sudden victory” with the Wildcats missing their sixth PK, and senior Alex Roberts making his, sending the Rams to the State Tournament on June 1 at the Cownie Sports Complex on the southeast side of Des Moines against a familiar foe in Iowa City Regina at 12:10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.. The trip to State is the second in the program’s short three season history. Greene County lost to Region in overtime in 2019 in the quarterfinals.

