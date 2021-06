How to use Instagram as a marketing tool for your business. On the 6th October 2010, the world was introduced to Instagram and since then it has grown in popularity and it is not hard to understand why. The app allows you to share your life with friends and family, appreciate good quality content, be exposed to new cultures through hashtags and you can even shop on the popular platform. Besides all of that, social media can also be used as a marketing tool and this post will explore 5 ways that brands can use Instagram for their marketing campaigns. Brands can create contests asking users to submit photographs of themselves wearing specific clothing items or using certain products from a brand and even run promotional contests with prizes. The possibilities are endless. If you are a brand that is new to Instagram, here are a few ways to market on the app.