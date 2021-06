The statement above says it all, but with impending thunderstorms this evening, the Yankees decided to bang this one early. No messing around, which I certainly appreciate as the person who was going to write up tonight’s game takeaways. In any event: tomorrow’s a straight double header, and as you know, that means back-to-back seven inning games. There’ll be a brief break in between, of course. We’ll have our usual DoTF post later tonight.