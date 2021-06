The Greene County boys soccer team defeated Prairie City-Monroe 7-0 May 2 at Karber Field in Grand Junction. The Rams are now 8-3 on the season. Scoring goals for the Rams, who are tied for ninth place in the Class 1A rankings, were Alex Roberts and Jose Velazco with two each, and one apiece from Nate Black, Nathan Behne, and Chris Villalobos. The goals were the first of the season for Black and Villalobos.