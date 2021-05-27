Ford Lightning Is Helping Tesla Sell More Cybertrucks

So far, it's Hot Wheels: 3, Tesla: 0. That's how many versions of the Tesla Cybertruck that the toy company has actually put on sale—compared to Tesla itself. A while back, Hot Wheels sold a limited-edition 1:10 scale R/C model that retailed for $399.99 and sold out quickly. Same goes for a tiny 1:64 scale R/C model that retailed for a mere $20. Now Hot Wheels is back with another 1:10 scale radio-controlled Cybertruck model, and this time it includes a (not R/C) Cyberquad that stows in the bed. And the best part is a more modest price: just $100. But given the history of the Hot Wheels Cybertruck releases, we expect this one to sell out very quickly.