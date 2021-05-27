Directed energy, the next step for counter drone technology

Directed Energy Weapons (DEW’s), which can hit their targets at the speed of light, have begun to be used in many operational areas where the threats have increased and become more complex. The proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and their growing threat to critical facilities means that the majority of DEWs are being developed for use against UAVs and small craft. Whilst counter-drone measures encompass a variety of technologies and approaches, there is a growing consensus that DEWs could be a viable solution to many unmanned threats.