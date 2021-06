The St. Johns Cultural Council has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support an expansion of the Council’s existing Art in Public Places Program. This grant will provide seed money for new public art projects throughout St. Johns County, and will help to fund an online directory of existing art in public spaces to increase access to visual arts by residents of, and visitors to, the county. A portion of the grant will support the St. Johns County 200th Anniversary Photography Exhibition, opening in July 2021 and including the work of local photographers selected by a public art committee.