Anthony Ramos Says He Was Told to Grow Out His Hair, Speak in American Standard to be 'Ethnically Ambiguous'

After a season of Zoom therapy, he and costar Uzo Aduba finally go toe-to-toe in his last episodes. The demands of a show like In Treatment force an actor to show everything they’ve got—at least, eventually. HBO’s half hour drama, in which Los Angeles therapist Dr. Brooke Taylor (Uzo Aduba) sees a collection of patients over a batch of weekly episodes, adjusted to the COVID-19 era for its fourth season—both in terms of the psychological challenges faced by its characters and, for one patient particularly, the logistical challenges of teletherapy. Playing a live-in caregiver named Eladio, Anthony Ramos was doing terrific work even as his complex relationship with Aduba’s Brooke played out at a cool, poignant distance, confining every session to browser windows where tension could be cut with the closing of a laptop.