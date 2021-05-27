Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Anthony Ramos Says He Was Told to Grow Out His Hair, Speak in American Standard to be 'Ethnically Ambiguous'

By The Hollywood Reporter
KTVB
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Ramos is opening up about the challenges he faced throughout his career. The In the Heights star recently sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and he reflected on his Hollywood journey. Ramos, 29, explained that he was warned early on that he should do his best...

www.ktvb.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Hamilton
Person
Anthony Ramos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Ambiguous#American Standard#Latino#Puerto Rican#Mcdonald#Crazy Rich Asians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesgranthshala.com

‘In the Heights’: Who Did Anthony Ramos Play in ‘Hamilton’?

In height Recently hit theaters and HBO Max. It’s the latest Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway smash to transition to the big screen. And it stars Anthony Ramos, the original cast of the cast. hamilton. So who played Ramos in the smash hit hamilton? Actually, more than one character. Meet ‘In the...
TV & VideosVanity Fair

Anthony Ramos on His Electric, “Face-to-Face” Arrival on In Treatment

After a season of Zoom therapy, he and costar Uzo Aduba finally go toe-to-toe in his last episodes. The demands of a show like In Treatment force an actor to show everything they’ve got—at least, eventually. HBO’s half hour drama, in which Los Angeles therapist Dr. Brooke Taylor (Uzo Aduba) sees a collection of patients over a batch of weekly episodes, adjusted to the COVID-19 era for its fourth season—both in terms of the psychological challenges faced by its characters and, for one patient particularly, the logistical challenges of teletherapy. Playing a live-in caregiver named Eladio, Anthony Ramos was doing terrific work even as his complex relationship with Aduba’s Brooke played out at a cool, poignant distance, confining every session to browser windows where tension could be cut with the closing of a laptop.
WorkoutsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Anthony Ramos Shares His Movie-Ready Core Workout, and My Abs Burn Just From Watching

Meeting his trainer Corey Harbison for the second time in person, In the Heights star Anthony Ramos shows us his "core-crushing workout." According to Men's Health, Ramos gets his abs ready for the big screen by following this five-move circuit that can be repeated anywhere from one to four times "depending on your conditioning level." Keep reading to screen-grab this chart of his workout for the next time you hit the gym.
Moviesimdb.com

Life After ‘In the Heights’ Controversy: Here Are 9 Afro-Latino Stars Who Deserve Big Hollywood Roles

Jon M. Chu’s long-awaited film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” should have debuted to critical acclaim. From the dynamic musical numbers to the film’s stars, which include “Hamilton” standout Anthony Ramos, “Orange Is The New Black” star Dasha Polanco, and “Straight Outta Compton” breakout Corey Hawkins, all the signs pointed to another progressive hit on par with Chu’s “Crazy Rich Asians.”
MoviesNPR

Best Of: Anthony Ramos / Renée Elise Goldsberry

Anthony Ramos says Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical 'In the Heights' filled him with hope about a life on the stage: "I felt like I'm watching my cousins and my aunts and uncles on the stage ... like friends that I grew up with. And these people are speaking vernacular that's familiar to me." Now he's starring — and singing and dancing and rapping — in the film adaptation. We also talk about his roles in 'Hamilton' and his childhood.
Celebritiesava360.com

Anthony Ramos: Lose My Mind

Late Late Show guest Anthony Ramos shares a performance of his song "Lose My Mind" off his new album, "Love and Lies." Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights at 12:35 AM ET/11:35 PM CT. Only on CBS. Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the...
Celebritiesdailynewsgh.com

‘In The Heights’ Actor Anthony Ramos is Celebrating a Major Milestone!

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old In The Heights actor took to social media to celebrate a very big milestone. On Tuesday (June 8), Anthony took to Twitter to announce that he has finally received his driver’s license!. “¡Hallelujah! ¡Gracias A Dios! YA BOY GOT HIS DRIVERS LICENSE TODAY! 🙏🏼” Anthony...
Musicpapermag.com

T-Pain Says Usher Told Him He Ruined Music

T-Pain recently opened up about a four-year-bout with depression that stemmed from a conversation with R&B star Usher. Since T-Pain burst onto the scene (solo) with his acclaimed debut album Rappa Ternt Sanga in 2005, he's made use of the autotune voice-changing technology to create a unique sound throughout his career. Inspired by his use of the technology, countless artists across genres have used it to make their voices have a smoother sound.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ed Sheeran reveals baby daughter’s famous godfather

Ed Sheeran has revealed that his daughter, Lyra Antarctica, has a very famous godparent, while also explaining the meaning behind her unusual middle name. Chatting to Fleur East on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show, he explained that Snow Patrol star Johnny McDaid, who co-wrote Shape of You together, is Lyra’s godfather.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘The Harder They Fall’ Western Unveils an Action-Packed Trailer

An all-star cast brings the Wild West alive in the just-released trailer for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Regina King kicks things off by stopping a train and freeing a prisoner in the action-packed trailer which introduces the key players in director Jeymes Samuel’s Western. In addition to Regina King,...
CelebritiesEW.com

Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover, Elaine May, and Liv Ullmann to receive honorary Oscars

As Samuel L. Jackson might say, it's about motherf---ing time. The screen icon will receive an honorary Oscar in 2022, alongside Elaine May and Liv Ullmann, the Academy announced Thursday. Danny Glover, meanwhile, will be presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his activism and charitable efforts. The honors will be presented at the Academy's 12th Governors Awards ceremony (which was skipped this year due to the pandemic) on Jan. 15, 2022.
CelebritiesComicBook

Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Says Husband Colin Jost Refused to Help Her Rehearse Because of Spoilers

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost had the chance to be in the same city while she was filming Black Widow, as Jost was filming Tom and Jerry at the same time. That's a rarity in the movie business, but if you think Jost was getting spoilers on what was happening next in the MCU all throughout, you would be mistaken, and it was Jost who didn't want them. In a new interview with People, Johansson revealed that Jost avoids spoilers whenever he can, and he wouldn't even rehearse lines with Johansson during filming if it was going to reveal spoilers about the movie, and he would frequently check in about them.