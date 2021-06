If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Tuesday, June 1 is dominated by kids movies, with five of the Top 10 films aimed squarely at children and their parents who plop their kids in front of the TV because they need a few hours of quiet, and really can you blame them? We're struggling! Stop judging! The new film Dog Gone Trouble debuts in the top spot, followed by Home and the family film Blue Miracle. Also joining the party is Will Smith's film Collateral Beauty, which debuts at No. 6.