The 2021 UEFA Champions League trophy is up for grabs on Saturday as Manchester City and Chelsea meet in the final in Porto, Portugal. The all-English final sees two dominate, physical defenses go head to head with City as the favorites, but the Blues will hope to repeat their last performance against the Cityzens, knocking them off in Premier League play earlier in the month. City, led by a heavily funded project and coach Pep Guardiola, look to win their first ever European crown in their first ever appearance. The Blues, the only team in London to ever win the UCL, are looking for their second title in what will be their third trip to the game. American star Christian Pulisic is on the bench for the Blues to begin the match.