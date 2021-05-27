UK's Eastern Airways adds first E190
Eastern Airways (T3, Humberside) registered its first E190, its largest aircraft type yet, on May 14, 2021. G-CLSN (msn 19000130) is owned by GECAS and was last operated by Air Moldova, the ch-aviation fleets advanced module shows. The 13.5-year-old regional jet was ferried to Humberside on May 12, 2021, having spent the entire winter season in storage at Maastricht airport, Flightradar24 ADS-B data shows. Eastern Airways has yet to begin the operation of the Embraer jet.www.ch-aviation.com