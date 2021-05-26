Air France closes two B777F sale/lease-backs

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAir France (AF, Paris CDG) has sold and leased back two B777-200Fs from Apollo Global Management and Merx Aviation Finance, the two financial firms announced in a statement. The transaction covers F-GUOB (msn 32965) and F-GUOC (msn 32966), the only two B777 freighters in Air France's fleet. Both Boeing aircraft are 2009 builds and are also the carrier's last remaining dedicated freighters. The parties did not disclose the value of the transaction. The aircraft are now owned by an Apollo Global Management fund and managed by Merx Aviation Finance.

