PARSIPPANY, N.J. — In honor of Veteran’s Appreciation Month, Jersey 1st has partnered with Backpacks for Life to host a “virtual” supplies drive for veterans in need. “We are thrilled to support the mission of Backpacks for life and help Veterans as they transition from military life to civilian life. We learned about the difficulties that veterans face today- and especially throughout the pandemic from Backpacks for life Founders Alexa Modero and Brett D’Alessandro when they joined us Jersey 1st TV and shared their mission. We are honored to help our veterans- one backpack at a time” said Rosemary Becchi, President and Founder of Jersey 1st.