Air France closes two B777F sale/lease-backs

Similar to an offer seen for the last half of 2020 we now see a great offer from Air France KLM’s Flying Blue program for the last half of 2021! While travel isn’t really in the cards for most of us just yet, it is looking more like reality in the coming months so if your travels will take to you Europe or beyond by connecting in Europe you could consider utilizing Air France and KLM. From July 1 to December 31 all Flying Blue members will earn Double XP elite status credits on all Air France and KLM marketed flights which means you may be able to reach that next level of Flying Blue elite status sooner.