Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau facing Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson in golf match sets off social media battle

This article is part of our DraftKings PGA series. Well, here we go again. Byron Nelson was able to win on any golf course, so perhaps its fitting that the tournament that bears his name will be played at a third different track in five years. Following years at TPC Four Seasons and two editions at Trinity Forest, followed by a missed pandemic year, the tournament will move out of Dallas County for the first time in its illustrious eight-decade history to TPC Craig Ranch. The 2004 Tom Weiskopf design is located about 35 miles north of the city of Dallas. More on the course in a moment, but first to the field in this final tuneup before next week's PGA Championship.