The Relation Between Data Collection Software and Basketball

he difference between a professional athlete and an amateur one is not only dedication. The resources that you have available at your disposal are also a deciding factor. While an amateur athlete is forced to carve a path for themselves through grit and determination, the professional also has access to – for example – data collection software.

Basketball analysis software, to keep it short, is a program that has been designed to accurately track as many relevant game factors as possible. This type of software is usually used in conjunction with a very high-quality camera (at least 4K) with which to record worthwhile games in order to give a visual aspect to what would otherwise be simple data collection.

The artificial intelligence of basketball analysis software is what makes it possible for them to be plugged into or connected with a video recorder and to be used without having to be manipulated by a human being. Most high-profile basketball games, for example, have an array of cameras set up which automatically track movements.

Data collection is very important in sports, as no matter how talented a coach is, taking note of everything that’s happening is virtually impossible. There are thousands of things to consider when trying to carefully analyze a player’s actions, which is why the sports industry has taken to automatizing this process for maximum efficiency.

Previously, the use of basketball analysis software was only possible for team-sponsored videographers, as it used to be quite expensive and difficult to set up without the proper support. As of recent years, however, analysis software has turned from being monopolized by professionals to becoming a consumer good.

How is Data Analytics Used in Basketball?

The National Basketball Association – or the NBA, in short – is a proponent of using data analytics. It is estimated that almost every NBA team has an established analytics department that is integral to daily operations, helping the players improve after each game and maintaining a high standard of competition and efficiency.

There are many statistics that are kept track of in the field of professional basketball. For example, one of the factors kept in close consideration by analytics departments is how tired and fatigued the players are. A lack of energy could very much mean the loss of an important game.

Injuries have also been proven to happen far more frequently to players who are not in peak physical condition. NBA players are known to wear a monitor both during official games and practice in order to quantify their performance and overall physical state.

Drafting players into a team is also done through extensive data collection. An educated decision must be reached before being able to accept a new player, as they must be more than capable of meeting the requirements of the position.

Rather than hiring someone who is not fit for the job and finding out later, the analytics departments of NBA teams prefer to find out as much information as possible about potential candidates in order to avoid complications. Data collection starts as soon as high school for some athletes depending on the level of interest shown by prospective sponsors.

More to It Than Numbers

Data collection analysis isn’t all about an AI-assisted camera recording game-related factors for later inspection. Even the psychological profile of a player or their medical reports fall under the umbrella of data collection, as they are all relevant when deciding their effectiveness.

The general consensus of basketball analysts is that, yes, analytics does include a whole lot of numbers, but their main purpose is to gather any relevant information that could help improve a scenario or solve a problem. This can be anything, whether it completely foregoes numbers or not.

The fact is that basketball is a highly competitive sport, and competition breeds innovation. Anything that can help improve the ability of a player can be used regardless of its origin as long as it remains relevant. Not making use of applied statistics is a quick way to failure and irrelevance.

Looking to find a good basketball stats software ? You have a lot of options at your disposal regardless of whether you’re an amateur or a professional. Just make sure you pick the best one.

The post The Relation Between Data Collection Software and Basketball appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .