Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best Buy Sales Jump 36% as Consumers Splurge on Electronics, Retailer Raises Forecast

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Buy said sales grew 36% in the fiscal first quarter as shoppers' stimulus-fueled spending spree included consumer electronics. The retailer raised its forecast for the year after seeing demand continue into the second quarter. CEO Corie Barry said the strong housing market has inspired consumers to invest in technology...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Consumer Behavior#Same Store Sales#Consumer Demand#Home Sales#Online Shoppers#Best Buy#Streetaccount#Americans#Geek Squad#Appliance Retailer#Best Buy Shares#Net Sales#Market#Customers#Earnings#Kitchen Appliances#Millennials#Online Orders#Premium Home Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Travel
Related
Economybizjournals

Ulta Beauty sales skyrocket as consumers return to stores

Ulta Beauty's fiscal first-quarter 2021 sales soared to record levels, exceeding not only the same period in Covid-restricted 2020 but also those of pre-pandemic 2019 as pent-up demand led consumers back to reopened stores, driving up revenue for the cosmetics retailer. Net sales increased 65.2% to $1.9 billion compared to...
Public HealthTelegraph

Zoom boom to continue after Covid as video app raises sales forecasts

The chief executive of Zoom has declared that the teleconferencing boom will continue long after the pandemic subsides, as the company upgraded sales forecasts for this year. Zoom - which became synonymous with video calling during the early months of lockdown as workers and families were forced to communicate remotely - said it expected sales to rise by around 50pc this year.
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Home Depot Defends Against Amazon With Size and Speed

Ever since Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) came on the scene, it's been taking market share from competitors worldwide. By increasing the items available on its site, improving efficiency, offering convenience to customers through fast shipping, and keeping prices low, Amazon puts pressure on retailers to play its game or risk losing customers. As a result, Amazon is primarily taking the blame for starting the retail apocalypse, where several bricks-and-mortar retailers went out of business.
ShoppingNBC News

Memorial Day sales 2021: Best ongoing deals to shop now

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Memorial Day weekend has...
RetailFurniture Today

Producers say communication with retailers, consumers is pivotal

IGH POINT — At the 2021 Furniture Today Bedding Conference, executives from several major bedding resources reflected on the challenges of the past year and the opportunities in a post-pandemic environment. Panelists Nick Bates, president of Spring Air International; Frank Hood, president and CEO at Kingsdown Inc.; Mark Kinsley, president...
Financial Reportsdrugstorenews.com

Ulta Beauty reports strong sales in Q1

Ulta Beauty started the year strong as sales jumped 65%, fueled by rising consumer confidence, stimulus checks, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and returning store shoppers. Ulta Beauty started the year strong as sales jumped 65%, fueled by rising consumer confidence, stimulus checks, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and returning...
BusinessLos Angeles Business Journal

Electronics Retailer Newegg Goes Public

Newegg Inc., a City of Industry-based electronics retailer, has gone public via a reverse merger with a publicly traded sister company, Lianluo Smart Ltd. in Beijing. The new entity now goes by Newegg Commerce Inc., and its shares began trading on the Nasdaq on May 20 under the symbol NEGG.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Best Buy Posts 233% Earnings Growth in Q1, Raises FY22 Guidance

The consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co. (BBY) posted strong fiscal first-quarter 2022 results. Following the results, shares rose 1% on May 27 to close at $118.14. Adjusted earnings in Q1 grew substantially by 233% to $2.23 per share on a year-over-year basis and came in above the consensus estimate of $1.37 per share.
Real EstateCNBC

Cramer: Consumers are still spending on their houses, helping stocks like Best Buy

Best Buy pointed to the hot housing market as one of the key reasons for strong sales in the fiscal first quarter. CEO Corie Barry said the company has a “unique advantage” by selling products and offering services, such as home installations. Some analysts, however, have cautioned that the retailer could see dampened demand as consumers spend less on technology and devices and more on dining out. CNBC's Jim Cramer gives his take.
ShoppingAndroid Central

Memorial Day is a great time to save on electronics with Best Buy's weekend sale

What sort of technology do you need right now? New earbuds? A smartphone? Maybe a whole new living room entertainment center? If you've been contimplating some big purchases recently, Memorial Day weekend is the time to shop. Best Buy is busting out all the deals for this Memorial Day weekend sale going on now through Monday, May 31. You're going to find a ton of savings on dozens of electronics. Look through the featured deals at the top that includes things like $300 off OLED TVs or $100 off Surface Laptop Go computers. Then check out the rest of the sales in just about every category Best Buy has to offer from video games to camera gear.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Best Buy Blasts Earnings Forecast as Biden Stimulus Boosts Tech Sales

Best Buy Co. (BBY) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales forecasts, as government stimulus triggered a surge in post-pandemic tech purchases. Best Buy said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in April came in at $2.23 per share, up 232% from...
Retailbizjournals

Best Buy boosts outlook as consumer demand stays strong

Best Buy Co. Inc. said that its fiscal year had started out "much stronger" than expected, as the retailer posted higher-than-forecast sales and earnings and hiked its outlook for the full year. For its first fiscal quarter ended May 1, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) posted a 36% increase in sales,...
RetailDealerscope

Retail Robots Are Everywhere, Except in Consumer Electronics

Quick, what’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word robot? It’s likely anything from a walking, talking C-3PO-like bipod to a wheeled cylinder-like R2D2 to an unstable computer like HAL 9000. The truth is, just about anything mechanized that can pull off human actions can be considered a robot. It doesn’t need to look like a human, either. Because robots don’t necessarily have to walk and talk or even think much, they can be deployed in many different ways, both consumer-facing and behind the scenes. The retail space is no exception. Social distancing and sanitization requirements over the past 14 months led to a surge in online ordering and a dearth of shoppers heading to the malls, which accelerated the use of certain types of robots in warehouses and brick-and-mortar stores. Some of those trends are here to stay, others not so much. Here’s a rundown of significant technologies and trends in the retail robots space.
Marketscepro.com

Best Buy Q1 Sales Up Whopping 37%

The thirst for consumer electronics is not waning, even as the pandemic does. Best Buy Co. (NYSE: BBY) reported record Fiscal Year 2022 Q1 revenues of $11.6 billion from February 1, 2021 to May 1, 2021, a 37.2% growth compared to last year’s same time period. Of course, that rapid...
Retailsandiegouniontribune.com

Best Buy raises 2021 comparable store sales expectations

NEW YORK — Three months after saying that comparable store sales may actually fall in 2021, Best Buy on Thursday released a much more optimistic outlook after reporting booming sales in the first quarter. Though government stimulus played a roll in the most recent quarter, the Richfield, Minnesota, company believes...