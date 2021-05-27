Superintendent Clarifies Northeast Discussion as Staff, Parents Defend the School
District 118 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis says many of the comments she received from the public following last week’s study session on facilities were from people who believed that the school board was going to turn Northeast Elementary Magnet School into a preschool center and then move the current magnet school to Liberty Elementary School. She says it has caused more problems in the last week on top of everything else the district is going through.vermilioncountyfirst.com