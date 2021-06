Dozens of people thought to have been prospecting for gold are feared drowned after a boat with 200 passengers on board sank in Nigeria.Many of the passengers were returning from a newly discovered gold vein, a local resident said.The “overloaded” vessel broke in two before it went down in the Niger River, Times Now News reported.“A rescue operation is under way but only 22 survivors and one dead body have been recovered,” a local official reportedly said.Abdullahi Buhari Wara blamed the accident on overloading as the boat was not meant to take more than 80 passengers.The boat, which was sailing...