Detroit, MI

Phil Mickelson to join Rocket Mortgage Classic lineup

By Crain's Detroit Business
Crain's Detroit Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit has gotten a major boost, with news that World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson will join the lineup. Thursday's announcement comes just days after Mickelson won the PGA Championship, becoming...

www.crainsdetroit.com
