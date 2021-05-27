How Companies Can Build a Sustainable Brand

Supporting Small and Medium-Size Businesses in Their Mission to Be More Sustainable. Leaders at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) see the big-picture “cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035” headlines, coupled with events this year such as the UN Climate Change Conference known as COP26, and feel bewildered about where they can start to confront the climate crisis. What is missing are practical steps for everyday businesses to implement. There are over 6 million SMEs across the UK that make up 99% of the private business sector — as well as 53% of the UK’s emissions. The right direction will not only drive widespread meaningful change, it will also make it happen faster.