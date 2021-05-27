Headlines for Thursday, May 27th
Fairfield will hold Memorial Day services at the Maple Hill Veterans Cemetery at 11 Monday morning. Mayor Mike Dreith will be the speaker, with Dave Land serving as Master of Ceremonies and Lebanon North CP Church Pastor J.C. McDuffee offering the opening prayer. In the event of rain, the service will be held in the sanctuary of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church on West Delaware in Fairfield. We will broadcast the service on 104.9 WFIW, and we’ll also have video coverage on wfiwradio.com.www.wfiwradio.com