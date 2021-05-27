LSU Faculty Wants Vaccine Mandate for Fall Semester
A vote by a wide majority of faculty members at LSU in Baton Rouge shows support for a vaccine mandate for students this fall. 80% of the faculty members voted to support the call for vaccines for Covid before students can return to in-person learning. The vote was held online and more than 600 votes came in during the online process. LSU leaders are trying to clarify the votes to see which ones actually came from full time faculty members.107jamz.com