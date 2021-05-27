‘You Can Do It’ by Emby Alexander
‘You Can Do It’ by Emby Alexander Exclusive video premiere of ‘You Can Do It’’ by Arizona Indie Psych Pop Quartet Emby Alexander. Drawing from the new wave and no wave traditions of bands like Joy Division, Talking Heads, and Suicide, Alexander and bandmates Kyle Grabski, Austin Harshman, and Jeremy Lentz then explode the results like fireworks in the night sky. “You Can Do It” is a prime example on the band’s latest, building a Van Dykes Parks orchestral pop vibe using everything from a steely electric guitar to a half-filled bathtub used for percussion.www.psychedelicbabymag.com