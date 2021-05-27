Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

BREAKING: Antifa “journalist” and accused arsonist released from jail without having to post bail

By Stephen Oatley
Posted by 
Freight Broker Live
Freight Broker Live
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The man accused of setting fire to the Justice Center during the riot on Tuesday evening has been released from jail on conditions without having to put up bail. According to jail records, Jarrid Bailey Huber was released on Wednesday, the same day he was arrested after being charged with seven felonies and two misdemeanor charges related to his actions at the riots. His release reason for the slew of charges is listed as “Pre-Trial Supervision Program.” It appears that Huber was not even forced to post bail to secure his release.

www.ptnewsnetwork.com
Freight Broker Live

Freight Broker Live

1K+
Followers
754
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

Freight Broker Live is the leading source for freight and logistics news!

 http://www.freightbrokerlive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#County Court#Court Documents#Man City#District Court#The Justice Center#Portland City Hall#Jail Records#Bail#Jail Hours#Theft#Recklessness#Violations#Judicial System#Fire#August#National News#Anarchist Symbols#City Ordinances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Nicollet County, MNthelandonline.com

UPDATE: ;Bowling alley arsonist sentenced to jail, restitution

ST. PETER — The man who burned down his St. Peter bowling alley did not speak before a judge ordered him to spend six months in jail and pay nearly $77,000 in restitution. Dwight Lee Selders, 48, formerly of Le Sueur, has taken “full responsibility for his actions,” his attorney, Patrick Casey, told the judge.
Northumberland, PADaily Item

Man accused of stabbing eligible for release from prison

MILTON — A 34-year-old Harrisburg man facing attempted murder charges is eligible for release from imprisonment and will be moved to house arrest once his home plan is approved. Jeffrey Trice, of Harrisburg, appeared via videoconference with defense attorney Timothy Matthew Barrouk, of Harrisburg, in front of Milton District Judge...
Violent CrimesRadar Online.com

Derek Chauvin Says George Floyd's Friend, Who Was At Scene, Should Have Been Forced To Testify About Alleged Drug Use

Derek Chauvin says he deserves a new trial because the judge was wrong in allowing George Floyd's friend not to take the testify. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the lawyers representing the former police officer are demanding the murder conviction be dismissed. In the motion, Chauvin takes issue with the judge presiding over his trial allowing Floyd's friend Morries Hall to skip out on taking the stand.
Pelham, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Accused church shooter's first trial upcoming

PELHAM — The first of two trials for accused church shooter Dale Holloway is set to begin shortly, with a jury being selected this week and opening remarks following early in June. The 38-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire, man has a history of documented criminal violence, and is now facing charges...
Indiatelugubulletin.com

Dhulipalla Narendra Released from Jail.. court ordered him to stay in Vijayawada

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, who was arrested under irregularities in the Sangam Dairy charges, has been granted bail. He was released from Rajahmundry jail. Along...
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
Freight Broker Live

BREAKING: District Attorney says deputies who shot Andrew Brown Jr were justified

The District Attorney Andrew Womble announced that the deputies who fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr. were justified in using deadly force. Brown, who was fatally shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies in Elizabeth City on April 21st when they attempted to serve an arrest warrant and brown attempted to flee according to both the police and the Brown’s family attorneys.
Public Safetyfreekeene.com

BREAKING: Ian Freeman Granted Bail

Almost two months after his arrest by the FBI regarding cryptocurrency related charges, host of Free Talk Live Ian Freeman has been granted bail. The decision came after a half hour zoom hearing before Judge Joseph Laplante. When discussing the matter of cash bail, the prosecution had originally suggested $200,000 but alleged that Freeman could have millions of dollars in hidden assets. Judge Laplante stated that he did not want to be a vehicle for discovery for either side and eventually set cash bail at $200,000 but allowed for the Shire Free Church to put up two properties as collateral to insure that Freeman doesn’t flee.
WorldThe Daily Star

Journalist arrested under DSA in Meherpur gets bail

A journalist was granted bail today in a case filed under Digital Security Act, after he was arrested by police from his house at Banshbaria village in Meherpur's Gangni upazila this morning. Meherpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Rafia Sultana granted bail to daily Meherpur Pratidin Joint Editor Al Amin Hossain at...
ProtestsPosted by
Freight Broker Live

Riots, assaults, fires, and violence on the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, is what the media won’t show you

One year ago yesterday, George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis Police officer after being stopped for attempting to pass a counterfeit $20 bill in a corner store, and on Tuesday people took to the streets in order to honor the memory of Floyd. How did they honor him? Well with riots, shootings, assaults, and unlawful gatherings of course.
Violent Crimesthechronicle-online.com

Bail plan in works for man accused in shooting

A bail plan is in the works for one of the individuals accused in a January shooting on Harvey Street in Chatham, court heard on Tuesday. In early March, nationwide warrants were issued for 19-year-old Terry St. Hill, who made a brief court appearance, as well as a 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Violent Crimesthechronicle-online.com

Bail phase continues for man accused in shooting

The bail phase continues for one of the suspects charged in a January shooting on Harvey Street in Chatham, court heard on Tuesday. Duty counsel, speaking for 19-year-old Terry St. Hill’s lawyer, requested an adjournment to June 1 as they work on a bail plan. In early March, nationwide warrants...
Dobbs Ferry, NYPosted by
Freight Broker Live

Police sergeant slashed and stabbed in the head in unprovoked attack

DOBBS FERRY, NY- A police officer who was brutally attacked Thursday afternoon in an unprovoked attack is out of the hospital. According to police, the Dobbs Ferry Police sergeant was assisting a Con Edison utility crew just after 2 p.m. with traffic when a man ran up behind him and began repeatedly slashing and stabbing the officer. Police say the sergeant suffered at least one stab wound and was rushed to Westchester Medical Center.