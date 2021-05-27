BREAKING: Antifa “journalist” and accused arsonist released from jail without having to post bail

The man accused of setting fire to the Justice Center during the riot on Tuesday evening has been released from jail on conditions without having to put up bail. According to jail records, Jarrid Bailey Huber was released on Wednesday, the same day he was arrested after being charged with seven felonies and two misdemeanor charges related to his actions at the riots. His release reason for the slew of charges is listed as “Pre-Trial Supervision Program.” It appears that Huber was not even forced to post bail to secure his release.