Two new Auburn food trucks ready to cater a cathartic summer

By David Wilcox
Citizen Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe relaxation of COVID-19 guidance should make this summer a cathartic one, and two new Auburn food trucks will be right there to cater it. Open as of spring is The Friendly Falafel, which serves Mediterranean cuisine like the deep-fried chickpea delicacy in its title. Owner Mike Doyle told The Citizen he's loved that cuisine since his time in the Navy, when he took a Middle Eastern language program. He also lived in Athens, Greece, for a year. He's been making the food ever since, and the positive feedback led him to buy a trailer late last year.

