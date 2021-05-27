Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Chris Womack Named Chairman and CEO of Georgia Power

athensceo.com
Georgia Power today announced that Chris Womack will assume the roles of chairman and CEO, effective June 1. He will now officially lead the company as chairman, president and CEO. Womack succeeds Georgia Power Chairman and CEO Paul Bowers; whose retirement is also effective June 1. For more than a decade, Bowers has led Georgia Power to a premier position in the industry, from storm response and customer satisfaction, to the growth of a diverse fuel portfolio and a deep commitment to the communities the company serves.

Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Wayne County business expansion to deliver 75 additional jobs

May 17—ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Domtar Corporation will invest more than $60 million to expand its Engineered Absorbent Materials manufacturing operations in Jesup, delivering 75 additional jobs to Wayne County. "I thank Georgia-based EAM Corporation for continuing to create jobs and opportunities for the hard-working Georgians...
Georgia StateThomasville Times-Enterprise

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Braselton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...
Atlanta, GAUnion-Recorder

Geoff Duncan will not seek reelection

ATLANTA — Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022. Duncan, who was elected to Georgia’s number two position in 2018, became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump following the 2022 election and condemned Georgia Republicans who perpetuated Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Atlanta-Based Political Strategist On Mayoral Race, Campaign Funding

An Atlanta-based political strategist says in order to run a successful mayoral campaign, candidates must be able to raise money. Also, candidates looking to enter the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor should announce their candidacy to run for office within the next two weeks — unless they can self-fund their campaign.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services. ExploreGa. first lady speaks with Fulton leaders about human trafficking. Hausmann, who represents a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Delta asks headquarters employees to help clean airport lounges

Delta Air Lines is asking employees at its Atlanta headquarters to help clean and staff airport lounges because of a worker shortage. The airline told employees that its Sky Clubs in Atlanta, which have all reopened, are “severely understaffed,” by 115 people, due to a contractor shortfall. The airline plans to reopen all of its clubs across the country by summer and is seeing a rapid increase in passengers as more Americans are vaccinated.
Atlanta, GAWMAZ

Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan says he will not seek second term

ATLANTA — Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan released a statement Monday announcing he will not seek re-election for a second term. "It always feels coldest right before the sun rises," Lt. Gov. Duncan said in a statement. He also said, "the national events of the last six months have deeply...
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Atlanta, GAatlantatribune.com

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council Named

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council Named. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has convened an impressive Anti-Violence Advisory Council to address violent crime in Atlanta. The council—comprised of community members and partners—will review the City’s plans to address violent crime and report immediate recommendations to Mayor Bottoms within 45 days.
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Georgia StateWPTV

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) -- Georgia's sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...