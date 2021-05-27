Cancel
Central Texas Foodie: Feeling saucy

By Story, photos by Karyn Miller Brooks
WacoTrib.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomatoes have an interesting culinary narrative. They likely originated in the Americas with the Aztecs. But they had to travel to Europe and back before we Americans decided to embrace them on our plates. The credit for bringing the tomato to Europe belongs to conquistador Hernán Cortés. After the explorer...

wacotrib.com
