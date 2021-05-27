Central Texas Foodie: Feeling saucy

1115 East Bidwell Street, Suite 124, Folsom, 916-984-2000, wingmahal.com, @wingmahal. Once, while working as an erstwhile bartender and cook in my hometown, I heard my mentor admonish a customer for licking their fingers while eating. That bit of mannering stuck with me most of my life—until experiencing Wing Mahal in Folsom. That life credo went flying out the restaurant window, as I devoured a plate of their incredibly flavorful Butter Chicken Wings and Tikka Masala Wings. Yes, you read that right. Wing Mahal crossbred an American staple with the flavors of India, and it works—so well, in fact, that I was startled by the ease in which I ignored all forethought of manners and, yes, licked…a lot. The sauces are made in-house by the owners, and there are 13 to choose from—listed on a “heat scale”—including all the traditional fan favorites like garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, BBQ, and buffalo hot; plus others for extreme heat-seekers, like mango habenero, dry-rubbed Mumbai spice, and Punjabi BBQ, which are at the top of the “I’m-gonna-need-milk” scale. They also serve “veggies” (celery and carrots), a variety of French fries, samosas, and, strange as it may seem, Chicken & Waffles (a definite kid-friendly version). There’s also rice and multiple flavors of both sweet and savory naan. Their meat is organic and halal, and they have vegan options. Stop by and dine in or take out; I challenge you not to lick your fingers! (They have plenty of napkins just in case.)