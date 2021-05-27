Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Girls Lacrosse: GMC Tournament final preview — Monroe vs. Old Bridge

By Brian Deakyne
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monroe, the No. 1 seed, punched its ticket into the GMC final with a pair of impressive wins over No. 8-seed J.P. Stevens, 17-2, and No. 4-seed South Brunswick, 13-7. Old Bridge, the No. 3 seed, reached the title game for the second straight season with a 13-1 win over No. 6-seed South Plainfield in the quarterfinals and an 8-4 triumph over No. 2-seed North Brunswick, the defending champion, in the semifinals on the road.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
121K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Gmc#Falcons#Gmc Tournament#Old Bridge Ella Sblano#Gmct#Marlboro#Hillsborough#Knights#The Nj High School Sports#North Brunswick#Princeton#Gmc Opponents#Key Factors Monroe#South Plainfield#Impressive Wins#South Brunswick#Morristown#So
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Lewisburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Lewisburg girls lacrosse advances to District 4 final

SELINSGROVE – Lewisburg coach Jennifer Reish expected to see a different Bellefonte team than the one her Green Dragons faced earlier this month when the two teams met Tuesday in the semifinals of the District 4 Class 2A Tournament. And although the Raiders got on the board first, it was...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Highlights & scores: South Jeff vs. IHC in girls’ lacrosse

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Immaculate Heart was the site as powerful South Jefferson came to town to take on the Cavaliers in girls’ high school lacrosse Tuesday. The Lady Spartans strike early and often. Madelyn Barney tickles twine, putting South Jefferson on top 1-0. Karsyn Burnash then finds the back...
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Holy Angels over Old Tappan - Girls lacrosse recap

Anna Tenaglia and Emily Danahy each tallied a hat trick and four assists to lead Holy Angels to a 12-11 win over Old Tappan, in Demarest. Catherine Shea added on two goals for Holy Angels (5-8). Jacklyn Jung recorded four goals and one assist for Old Tappan (4-9), while Nina...
Chagrin Falls, OHNews-Herald.com

Chagrin Falls vs. Chardon girls lacrosse: Tigers upend Hilltoppers

Experience played a major role when Chagrin Falls took on Chardon in a Division II girls lacrosse district final on May 22. The Tigers have been in the last five Division II state championship games - although there was no tournament last year because of COVID - while the Hilltoppers are in their first season as a varsity program.
High SchoolDaily Journal

South Jersey High School Girls Lacrosse Playoff Preview

After a one-year hiatus, we have playoff lacrosse again. Beginning on Tuesday for the public schools and Thursday for the Nonpublics, we will play down to six state Group champions and a final Tournament of Champions winner. In all, 36 South Jersey teams will set out on a championship quest....
SportsDublin Villager

Notebook: Dublin Coffman Shamrocks girls lacrosse team makes regional final

Being able to make adjustments paid off for the Dublin Coffman girls lacrosse team as it made its first appearance in a Division I regional championship game since 2015. The third-seeded Shamrocks won only one draw during the first half of their Region 3 semifinal May 24 against fifth-seeded Jerome but seized the majority of the draws during the second half to help take control on their way to a 7-5 victory.
SportsClick2Houston.com

Regional Finals Softball Preview: Lovejoy vs. Hallsville

Lovejoy athletics is no stranger to sending their athletes to the biggest stages in high school sports. Following suit, the Lady Leopards softball team has fought their way to the UIL Class 5A Region II Regional Finals- just two wins away from the UIL State Championship series. Lovejoy has posted...
Carlisle, PACumberland County Sentinel

HS Girls Lacrosse: Two Cumberland Valley players, three Carlisle players selected to play in USA Lacrosse National Tournament

Two Cumberland Valley players and three Carlisle players were selected to play in the USA Lacrosse National Tournament this weekend. Eagles' Kirra Crowley, a sophomore midfielder, and Natalie Manchon, a junior goalkeeper, and the Thundering Herd's Alexandra Kelley, a junior midfielder, Alex Thumma, a junior midfielder, and Haley Carlohave, a junior goalie, have been selected to represent Central Pennsylvania at the tournament May 29-30. It will be held at Cedar Lane Regional Park in Bel Air, Maryland.