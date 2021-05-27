Girls Lacrosse: GMC Tournament final preview — Monroe vs. Old Bridge
Monroe, the No. 1 seed, punched its ticket into the GMC final with a pair of impressive wins over No. 8-seed J.P. Stevens, 17-2, and No. 4-seed South Brunswick, 13-7. Old Bridge, the No. 3 seed, reached the title game for the second straight season with a 13-1 win over No. 6-seed South Plainfield in the quarterfinals and an 8-4 triumph over No. 2-seed North Brunswick, the defending champion, in the semifinals on the road.