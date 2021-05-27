Cancel
Economy

As Memorial Day Approaches, Tight Vehicle Inventory Slows Auto Sales

 2021-05-27

According to a forecast released today by Cox Automotive, automobile sales in the U.S. are expected to be healthy in May, but down from April's historic result. Sales are expected to finish at a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 16.5 million, with sales volume at 1.54 million. This is an improvement over last May's COVID impacted 12.1 million SAAR and volume of 1.12 million. Compared to 2019—a better measure to judge the market's recovery—sales are expected to drop by approximately 3%. The May 2019 SAAR was 17.3 million, with volume of 1.58 million.

