President Scogin, Provost Griffin, esteemed guests, friends and family, and Class of 2021, thank you for this honor of speaking today. Class of 2021, I’m here today to remind you of your final assignment. No, not your 20-page Life View paper from Senior Seminar that you conjured ex nihilo in less than 36 hours, fueled by Mountain Dew and SourPatch Kids. I’m talking about your final assignment. No assignment here at Hope could be anything more than a penultimate assignment preparing you for your most important assignment: how you live your life. And, like every other assignment you’ve ever completed, this, too, has a due date.