NFL salary cap is rising in 2022 but Giants won’t have much to spend | Analysis

 5 days ago
The Giants went on a spending spree this offseason with the knowledge that they probably won’t be able to do that again in 2022. “I think 2022 could be a little bit of a challenge depending on where the cap goes to,” assistant general manager Kevin Abrams said before the NFL Draft, adding that “I don’t think we’re in a bad spot cap-wise, but next year could be a little more challenging than probably the years after that.”

