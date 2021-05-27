NFL salary cap is rising in 2022 but Giants won’t have much to spend | Analysis
The Giants went on a spending spree this offseason with the knowledge that they probably won’t be able to do that again in 2022. “I think 2022 could be a little bit of a challenge depending on where the cap goes to,” assistant general manager Kevin Abrams said before the NFL Draft, adding that “I don’t think we’re in a bad spot cap-wise, but next year could be a little more challenging than probably the years after that.”www.nj.com