“Let no corrupt word proceed out of your mouth, but what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers.”. I read somewhere that “a well-read Bible is a sign of a well-fed soul.” I believe that! You should be spiritually nourished and ecumenically healthy from a regular intake of the Word of God. In Psalm 34:8, we are encouraged to dine on the Word; “Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good: Blessed is the man who trusts in Him.” Once you have gotten a taste, you’ll begin to see just how good the Word is for you. It is daily sustenance for your soul; something to chew on as you go through your day. You will develop an appetite for its sweetness. You just might develop a sweet tooth.