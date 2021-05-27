Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Grape Expectations: Wrong turn, right wine

By Lorrie Dicorte
WacoTrib.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIt’s funny how many times we drive a certain route over and over, and after a while, we ignore what’s around as we hurry to and from. On a recent Sunday, I was rushing, trying not to be too late for a reservation at a winery. Of course, Murphy’s Law always exists on these days, and that day was no different.

wacotrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert Wine#Wine Club#Ice Wine#California Wine#Ros Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#The Corps Of Cadets#Texas A M University#The University Of Texas#Bear#Www 12fires Com Wines#Review Albari O
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

First Arkansas Quality Wine competition shows breadth of styles, grapes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there’s a phrase to sum up the first Arkansas Quality Wine competition, it would be “our cup runneth over.”. The May 19 wine competition, held in the food science facilities at the Milo J. Shult Agricultural Research and Extension Center, drew 52 entries from eight of the state’s 16 commercial wineries. In this phase, expert wine judges from Arkansas and Texas evaluated sensory attributes such as color, aroma, flavor and mouth feel. The wines will also undergo further l analysis, to look at characteristics such as alcohol, volatile acidity and sulfur dioxide levels. After analysis, wines that earned gold or silver medals in the wine competition will be eligible to carry the Arkansas Quality Wine seal.
Posted by
Forbes

Female Wine Industry Leaders Over 60 Years Old Are Revolutionizing The Concept Of How Chardonnay Grapes Are Used

It is so often that we see the accomplishments and future potential of younger people -there are various lists that celebrate the top people that are under 30 or under 40 years old in a multitude of industries that highlight the accomplishments of the young. These lists certainly are important as they represent those who will most likely shape the future of their chosen field as convention dictates those people over 60 have already accomplished everything that would significantly contribute to an industry, however, two female wine industry leaders are not only focusing on making some of the greatest Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines in the world, they could potentially help food insecurities in the U.S. by exploring the health benefits of consuming non-alcoholic Chardonnay pomace.
swaggermagazine.com

The Diversity of Grapes and Excellent Wine

Mankind has been growing grapes to produce wine for over a millennium. It comes as no surprise that there are a vast diversity of grapes that have been cultivated all over the world. While varieties rise and fall from favor, some grapes consistently rise to the top creating delectable wines.
liquor.com

The 6 Wine Styles to Know Right Now

It can be difficult to keep up with the ever-changing world of wine. There are so many producers, grapes and regions to discover. And just when you think you’ve finally gotten a handle on your favorite bottles, a new vintage is released, and suddenly there’s a fresh set of wines to taste and learn about and sometimes entirely new categories and styles.
WacoTrib.com

Grape Expectations: Six years, three tries, one compromise

Finally, a contentious and partisanship fight has come to an end to what has become known as “the truth in labeling law” for Texas wines. Designed to be a guarantee of authentic Texas wines, the newest bill finally passed the Texas Legislature after being passed over by committee with the goal of settling issues internally between the two groups representing growers and producers.
Providence Business News

To Savor: Picking right wine leads to better grilling

The increase in vaccinations and reopening of the country came at the best time – the summer grilling season. So, fire up the grill, it’s barbecue time. With the arrival of warmer weather, this is the time that we move our culinary prowess out of the kitchen and onto the deck, where we have dusted…
vinepair.com

We Asked Wine Pros: What Are the Worst Trends in Wine Right Now?

While some trends come and go in the blink of an eye, others (hard seltzer, anyone?) are here to stay. While some of us love changing with the times and drinking what’s in vogue, others aren’t so quick to sip what’s new. Luckily, one imbiber’s least favorite fad is another’s obsession. And for every half-empty glass of piquette, there’s an opportunity for a refill.
Food & Drinkslifesavvy.com

9 Essential Tips for Storing and Enjoying Wine at Home

There’s something undeniably special about ordering a glass of wine at a nice restaurant. You get to browse the delicious descriptions, get recommendations from the staff, and have your wine expertly poured into just the right glass. However, there’s no reason you can’t do all of this when enjoying a glass at home.
Nevada Appeal

Professor retires after establishing wine grape growing legacy

University of Nevada, Reno’s Grant Cramer, professor emeritus with the Department of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, is retiring after three decades of teaching and research that excelled Nevada’s reputation in the wine grape growing industry. Cramer joined the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources in 1988 as a crop...
Washington Stateseattlerefined.com

Introducing Jaine: The first WA winery to focus solely on rose, sparkling & white wines

Jaine, the latest brand from one of Washington’s most celebrated and loved vintners, Matthews, describes itself as ‘a love letter to Washington State’. Jaine was really born out of celebration, with the spirit of the Otis family’s mother and grandmother - Mary Jane Powell, at the heart of it. It is an ode to the family’s matriarch and everything she valued and cherished.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: A.G. Perino Vermouth – Dry and Sweet

Here’s a new brand of vermouths, made in Washington and designed with affordability in mind. A.G. Perino uses premium wines and natural flavors to produce a vermouth in classic Italian style. “While A.G. Perino is perfect in classic cocktails such as a Negroni or Manhattan, it was also designed to be outstanding simply on the rocks. Although many producers ‘back into’ vermouth using leftovers and what is at hand, I developed A.G. Perino from the ground up, similar in nature to the method of producing the world’s best gins,” remarked creator and winemaker Hal Landvoigt. “The base wine is equally as important as the additional layers of flavors captured by the herbs and botanicals. I wanted a vermouth with pronounced flavor.”
wholesomeyum.com

Are Grapes Keto? Carbs In Grapes

This post may contain affiliate links, which help keep this content free. (Full disclosure) Figuring out fruit on keto is tricky… some varieties have more carbs than you think! So, are grapes keto? Or are carbs in grapes too high? Let’s dive into the answers here, including carbs in several varieties of grapes, and how to enjoy the flavor of grapes on keto.
wineindustryadvisor.com

42nd Mendocino County Fair Wine Competition Is Open for Entries: All Wines Made from Mendocino County Grapes Are Eligible to Enter

— Mendocino Winegrowers Inc. is thrilled to announce that the 42nd Mendocino County Fair Wine Competition will be hosted August 5th, 2021, at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds in Boonville. After a hiatus in 2020 due to Covid-19, the Mendocino County Fair Wine Competition, one of the oldest regional wine competitions in California, will resume celebrating the great wines of Mendocino County.
RecipesGW Hatchet

Refreshing summer cocktail recipes

It’s hot girl summer, literally. And the brutal heat has us all aching to cool off with a refreshing cocktail. Clear your schedule this afternoon to whip up one (or many) of these easy-to-make, summery drinks. From a magically blue ‘Mermaid kiss’ cocktail to a cool and nostalgic spiked root beer float, these recipes are sure to satisfy your need for a cold drink and some relaxation from the demands of summer.
probrewer.com

Wine Grape Must and Grape Juice for Brewing - Discounts for Bulk Shipments

Fruit-forward beers, rosé beers — our grapes can do it all. Hundreds of breweries have sourced our wine grapes for brewing some very interesting beers. If you’re looking to try a recipe with grapes, we stock only real fruit from exceptional vineyards. All grapes have been de-stemmed and crushed and...
pacbiztimes.com

Wine Buzz: As drought deepens, vintners look for ways to turn not much water into wine

When coyotes begin to nibble on vineyard drip lines, deer amble by for a snack and spider mites take refuge in dusty leaves, you know water is scarce. According to maps by the U.S. Drought Monitor, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are now in “extreme drought” conditions with the eastern county borders…
Drinksutahstories.com

Unshackled Rosé

You are likely familiar with one of the best-selling California red wines on the market, The Prisoner, created by The Prisoner Wine Company. But The Prisoner Wine Company—named for the iconic wine originally made by founding winemaker Dave Phinney—makes much more than just The Prisoner red wine. The Prisoner Wine...
timminstimes.com

Fare With A Flair: Grapefruit adds zesty zing to margarita

Now that summer is here, it’s time to focus on our favourite outdoor fare and beverages. I have many fond memories of trips to Mexico where we would enjoy the wonderful tamales, tacos, carnitas and more. It was also where we enjoyed some of the best margaritas. This classic cocktail...
Drinksgranthshala.com

Move over, margarita. Blanco tequila can be used in virtually any cocktail

There’s something about tequila that screams sun and summer. Perhaps it’s because of its strong association with the margarita—arguably the ultimate warm-weather cocktail—or the spirit’s tropical origins. whatever the reason, White (or white) tequila, the smallest and palatial of the tequila family, sounds like the perfect summer drink. Its less...
BeerAdvocate.com

Boatswain Double IPA (Twin Screw Steamer)

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.25 | taste: 2.75 | feel: 2.75 | overall: 2.75. it is especially interesting and telling that this is far from the worst of these trader joes beers i have had, but that i also didnt finish it. again though, a buck a piece its hard not to pull the trigger with the hops of discovering a quality budget brew, but it is not to be with this one. malty and robustly alcoholic, i cant get past how sweet it is, caramelized almost like an american barleywine, and might even work better under that name. there is a candied fruitiness to the hops, but its interrupted by a strong astringency and metallic property that kick up about midway through the taste trajectory, fully disrupting and once its there, it doesnt really go away. i can actually appreciate that this has a whole mess of hops in it, and might even be dry hopped, some sweet orange peel comes to mind here along with more familiar pine resin, but the beer is objectively poorly done, and the bad parts stand out well ahead of the limited good ones. just super cheap tasting and feeling, thin for what it is, overly sweet, and just a mess of a beer. discerning palates will have trouble with this one...