Grape Expectations: Wrong turn, right wine

Look: 3.5 | smell: 3.25 | taste: 2.75 | feel: 2.75 | overall: 2.75. it is especially interesting and telling that this is far from the worst of these trader joes beers i have had, but that i also didnt finish it. again though, a buck a piece its hard not to pull the trigger with the hops of discovering a quality budget brew, but it is not to be with this one. malty and robustly alcoholic, i cant get past how sweet it is, caramelized almost like an american barleywine, and might even work better under that name. there is a candied fruitiness to the hops, but its interrupted by a strong astringency and metallic property that kick up about midway through the taste trajectory, fully disrupting and once its there, it doesnt really go away. i can actually appreciate that this has a whole mess of hops in it, and might even be dry hopped, some sweet orange peel comes to mind here along with more familiar pine resin, but the beer is objectively poorly done, and the bad parts stand out well ahead of the limited good ones. just super cheap tasting and feeling, thin for what it is, overly sweet, and just a mess of a beer. discerning palates will have trouble with this one...