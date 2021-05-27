Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Editor's Note: Hey Siri, what's the capital of ...

By Ken Sury
WacoTrib.com
 2021-05-27

This might be a piece of my life I shouldn’t be sharing with you, but I’m just going to throw it out there. I sometimes like to ask random questions of Siri. If you have an iPhone you know Siri, your personal digital assistant who can provide directions to the nearest restaurant or call a loved one at your vocal behest.

wacotrib.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faye Dunaway
Person
Peter Finch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone#American#Australian#British#Indian#Irish#South African#Bbc World News#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
TechnologyWired

Siri, Alexa and Google Home Answer the Web's Most Searched Questions

Siri, Alexa and Google Home take the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answer the internet's most searched questions about themselves. So, is Siri always listening? What about Alexa and Google Home? Is Alexa a robot? Can Google Home start your car? Can Alexa stop mosquitos? Is Siri actually jealous of Alexa? Siri, Alexa and Google Home answer all these questions and much, much more.
Technologyteamjesusmag.com

Better Than Siri and GPS: The Importance of Following God’s Direction

We were heading to visit a pop-up shop. You know, where they showcase different small business owners. Because it was a pop-up, it was in a location that usually didn’t house the brands being hosted. The address had to be put in the GPS, and of course, it didn’t make it easy to find where we were going. One thing about Siri, iPhone users, she’s going to take you where she wants you to go.
Softwareiclarified.com

Darkroom Photo Editor Gets Improved Siri Shortcuts Integration

The Darkroom photo editing app has been updated with improved Siri Shortcuts integration. Darkroom is a premium photo & video editor that is easy to use by casual photographers, yet powerful enough for the pros. Available as a Universal app on iPhone, iPad, and macOS Big Sur with deep integration into all of the latest features.
Books & LiteratureWacoTrib.com

Editor's note: Knowledge is good for something, right?

With the internet these days it’s easy to go down a rabbit hole of looking up some piece of information only to get sidetracked and start clicking on all these other links that suddenly grab your interest. That’s also how conspiracies theories can take hold, but that’s a story for...
TechnologyPosted by
Fox News

It's not you: How to get Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant to understand you better

Voice assistants changed the way we interact with technology. Why set an alarm manually when Alexa can do it for you? Siri can type up your emails. Want to get more out of your Amazon Echo? Tap or click here for new tricks such as using your Echo as a speakerphone to finding the right wine to pair with a particular dish. What about Siri? Tap or click here for my favorite Siri shortcuts.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Siri’s new iPhone voices sound so much better – here’s how to enable them

With all of the new features soon to come our way with iOS 15, it’s easy to forget that Apple baked some compelling new features into its iOS 14.5 update this past April. While Apple, historically speaking, has typically shied away from introducing significant new features this late in the year, the company in recent years mixed up its release strategy amid a flurry of criticism concerning incredibly buggy iOS releases. So while Apple has traditionally packed as many new features as it could into a brand new iOS release, the company now takes a more measured approach. The overarching goal...
SciencePosted by
New Hampshire Bulletin

Editor’s Notebook: Maybe, maybe not

Despite my lifelong struggle to grasp the fundamentals of STEM subjects – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – I love science journalism. Any writer who can take the immensely complex and distill it down to 1,200 words or so of pure illumination has my undying respect, admiration, and readership. And so I was instantly hooked […] The post Editor’s Notebook: Maybe, maybe not appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Orlando, FLnonahoodnews.com

Editor’s Note: Welcome Summer!

Sweet summertime has arrived! Spring came and went, and it seems like just yesterday I was sitting down to write about the everlasting month of January. It’s safe to say we are at the precipice of a wonderful summer. Remember when everyone took to social media in March of last year and advised us all not to leave our homes so we could “have a good summer?” Ah, it makes me laugh (and cry) to think that we were approximately a year off. But we finally made it and reached the time we all longed for during the darkest days of quarantine.
Technologymakeuseof.com

How to Change Siri's Voice on Your iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Tired of listening to the same ol' Siri voice again and again? You can actually change Siri's gender, dialect, and language for compatible iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Here's why you should consider changing Siri's voice and how to do it for iPhones, iPads, and Mac users and how to do it.
TechnologyInvestorPlace

Hey Blackberry Fans, It’s Time to Kinda Ignore Reddit

It’s kinda, sorta known as a Reddit stock these days. But when it comes to Blackberry (NYSE:BB), can BB stock shed its reputation, as well as past fumbles, to score profits for investors to win longer term?. Let’s see what’s happening off and on the price chart of BB stock,...
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

Why should you delete Google Maps right now from your Android mobile and install the ‘Go’ version?

There is no doubt that Google Maps is one of the essential applications of our smartphone. Not just because of the priceless information it provides us on maps, but because of all that legion of extras that range from establishments, businesses, companies, recommendations, photos, community opinions and a long etcetera. The problem is that as it accumulates more and more functionalities, the application becomes larger, not only in size in gigabytes that occupy the memory of our terminal, but also in system resources, processor power, efficiency of RAM and even mAh. battery. Now, are you really using its full potential or have you been left alone with the essentials for a long time? Simplify and save problems That of “keeping the essentials” comes to mean that we take Google Maps and remove any function that is not the original one of the Google application, that is, its performance as a GPS tool: both to see where it is. point to which we have to go, how to get there by tracing a route and little else. Do you really need everything else when we have Google that provides us with practically the same information? If the answer is no, then you have to take Google Maps right now and uninstall it … to download Google Maps Go. This release is a smaller, trimmed and efficient version that will make your Android mobile look like the latest generation: the maps will move more fluidly, we can generate routes in record time and feel that everything on the screen is moving at the right speed. That, as many of you will know, is because we are facing a version published by Google for devices with fairly trimmed hardware. With Google Maps Go you will have ONLY what you need as a GPS tool, with all the important information from the maps and the same layers of information, from standard to satellite, traffic, public transport and relief, which were the first to arrive with the platform. And most importantly, with the fully functional navigator part to go in the car with the maximum security that we will arrive without detours and taking into account the traffic conditions. Another thing is that you want to take the full version and run the risk that, as the months go by and more and more functions are added, Google Maps will end up eating the performance, memory and battery of your smartphone.
Chico, CAParadise Post

Are you tired of the noise? Join the crowd | Editor’s notes

Some days, as you try to stay afloat on what feels like a sinking island of common sense in a sea of roiling rhetoric, you can’t help but wonder “How in the world is any of this ever going to change for the better?”. But enough about things I dwelled...
Technologyitch.io

7.4 notes + thoughts on what's next

I updated Bitsy to version 7.4 the other day! (I just haven't got around to posting a blog post about it until now.) @seansleblanc contributed improved stability of persistent data storage. bugfix: duplicating dialog fixed. bugfix: duplicating palettes fixed. bugfix: stop dialog tool from always opening at start. The most...
Video Gameseasybranches.com

Hey, Nintendo, What’s Up With Animal Crossing? - Kotaku

ACNH's Switch players are still waiting to share a cup with Brewster. NetNewsWire is one of the most powerful RSS readers for iPhone and iPad, and it’s getting even better with a new update rolling out today. NetNewsWire 6 is now available on the App Store with new features including iCloud syncing, home screen widgets, and.
Public Healthlatinfinance.com

Editor's letter

Dear Reader, We’ve been living with the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year. It has felt almost like science fiction at times. Stay-at-home orders, empty streets (remember that first outing?), face masks, vaccines and all those video calls. The new waves of coronavirus cases have brought yet more curfews, more uncertainty and, regrettably, more losses. In many respects, it’s a new world, but it also has many of the same old challenges. It reminds me, in a way, of a story in Ray Bradbury’s The Martian Chronicles about a man who builds the first hot-dog stand on Mars. “We’ll make thousands,” he tells his wife. Fervid about the potential sales once the millions of settlers arrive from Earth,
Gardeningthemillennews.com

From the Editor’s Desk

I feel kind of sorry for people who don’t have houseplants. They are missing something truly miraculous when the weather forecaster announces plummeting temperatures and we make a mad dash to bring the plants inside, our homes looking like jungles. You can’t just have one either. I have a friend in New York who has made a very good living […]