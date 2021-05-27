Garden: Creating a theme garden

There are lots of classes, videos, and articles about gardening out there. But if you're new to the hobby, it can be confusing to know where to start and what is actually sound advice. This guide provides a comprehensive look at the basics of gardening. Whether it's trying to figure out which plants will thrive in the specific conditions of your backyard or how much water those veggies need to give you the tomato harvest of your dreams, we've got you covered. The following chapters also feature valuable, expert insight on the best tools to buy, how to successfully start seeds, and even simple design ideas for nearly every situation. If you're looking to become a better gardener, we're here to help!