Garden: Creating a theme garden

“The hum of the bees is the voice of the garden.”—Elizabeth Lawrence. June has arrived and it has been hot. I am scrambling to get the last of my plants in the ground, but the heat has made it just about intolerable to be out there very long. I have been watering everything I recently planted every day and it usually takes more than an hour. I usually enjoy watering but not when I still have plants to get in the ground and other garden maintenance that I would like to work on. I shouldn’t complain – I’ve gotten a chance to really enjoy seeing my many bearded irises and the numerous pollinators that are visiting my yard. I have seen lots of yellow swallowtail butterflies, several monarchs, hummingbirds, and many different bees. The pollinators love my flowering ninebark, late blooming lilacs, and even the wild blackcaps. I find it interesting that the pollinators don’t seem to like my irises or peonies, including my yellow Bartzilla peony. However, soon the bees will be flocking to the basswood trees in our yard and the neighborhood when the trees start to bloom. The basswood in our yard just buzzes when it is in full bloom.