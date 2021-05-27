Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Garden: Creating a theme garden

By Melody Fitzgerald
WacoTrib.com
 2021-05-27

I am in the midst of having fun designing and creating an Asian theme garden for my landscape. It has been so enjoyable I decided to share a few ideas with you about creating a theme garden of your very own. A theme garden is a space in your landscape...

wacotrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Design#Flowers And Plants#Garden Plants#Flower Garden#Asian#Italian#Roma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Recipes
Related
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

How to Deadhead Roses to Keep Them Blooming

How to deadhead your roses so they’ll keep blooming. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Deadheading is a way of removing wilted blooms while encouraging your plants to produce new flowers. When it comes to your roses, the easiest way is to just snip off the spent rose at the end of its short stem, above any foliage. Removing the old blooms stops the plant from putting energy into developing seeds, and instead encourages it to produce more flowers.
GardeningElkin Tribune

Responsible gardening

A packet of seeds, intended to catch my eye, arrived in the mail. A seed company in a far-away state, trying to get my business, wants me to look at their catalogue. Their strategy backfired. I’m not happy with their little gift, in fact I’m rather huffy about it. The...
Sauk County, WIWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: All a buzz in the garden

“The hum of the bees is the voice of the garden.”—Elizabeth Lawrence. June has arrived and it has been hot. I am scrambling to get the last of my plants in the ground, but the heat has made it just about intolerable to be out there very long. I have been watering everything I recently planted every day and it usually takes more than an hour. I usually enjoy watering but not when I still have plants to get in the ground and other garden maintenance that I would like to work on. I shouldn’t complain – I’ve gotten a chance to really enjoy seeing my many bearded irises and the numerous pollinators that are visiting my yard. I have seen lots of yellow swallowtail butterflies, several monarchs, hummingbirds, and many different bees. The pollinators love my flowering ninebark, late blooming lilacs, and even the wild blackcaps. I find it interesting that the pollinators don’t seem to like my irises or peonies, including my yellow Bartzilla peony. However, soon the bees will be flocking to the basswood trees in our yard and the neighborhood when the trees start to bloom. The basswood in our yard just buzzes when it is in full bloom.
Posted by
Apartment Therapy

The Top Outdoor Trends This Summer Include Pocket-Sized Pools and Themed Gardens

Some of the top outdoor home trends this summer will, unsurprisingly, be reflective of the strange, unprecedented times. Just in time for the summer season ahead, online landscape design service Yardzen released a summer 2021 trend report on the top design concepts and decor that will dominate the outdoor living space this year. Purpose-driven gardens, Moditerranean (a portmanteau of “modern” and “Mediterranean”) design, and pocket-sized pools are among the trends set to make a major splash this summer.
Gardeningbuncombemastergardener.org

Gardening Video: Creating and Managing Pollinator Habitat

Presenter: Bryan Tompkins, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Learn how to prepare, plant, and maintain your pollinator garden as a complete habitat—a set of components that not only provides a food source for pollinators, but also includes nesting sites, over-wintering areas, water, host plants, and shelter. To access this video...
Gardeningrecordgazette.net

A glorious garden

A riot of colorful flowers, trees, and rocky textures spreads out across the backyard of Bob and Sonia Zola, and greets their guests with the soothing sounds of two waterfalls. Bob loves the rocks, all 70 tons of them, that comprise the front, back, and sides of their property. The rocks and boulders were gathered over the last 20 years as he traveled with Sonia and the San Gorgonio Mineral and Gem Society.
Gardeningarchercountynews.com

Hometown Gardener

Paul and Nila Dowlearn-Owners of Wichita Valley Nursery. Paul’s recent books, “The Lazy Man’s Garden” and “Touch the Earth” are available at the Nursery, 5314 S.W. Pkwy, Wichita Fall, Texas. Khaki weed. Here is a good long term solution. Notice where it grows. It likes poor, compacted soils and especially likes gravel or dirt roads where there is little competition from taller plants. Now…
Gardeningmountaintimes.info

Gardening with wildflowers

June 23 at 5:30 p.m. — VIRTUAL — Have you always wanted to bring bees, hummingbirds, butterflies, and other pollinators to your yard, patio, or community garden? Join us for tips on VT’s native summer wildflowers, evaluating the habitat you have, selecting plants, and more. This free webinar is perfect...
Agricultureecrecord.com

DAKOTA GARDENER

What is the leading fruit crop grown in North Dakota? You probably never heard of it. Our top fruit is aronia, also known as black chokeberry. The latest agriculture census showed aronia was grown on 88 acres in North Dakota in 2017. This was more land than our next two leading crops, apples and grapes, combined. Aronia has emerged as […]
GardeningOzona Stockman

GARDEN OF THE MONTH

THE GARDEN CLUB’S JUNE GARDEN OF THE MONTH is located on the corner at 509 Avenue G. It is the residence of Lalo and Amy Rodriquez. Their white picket fence accentuates the love and care given to the lawn and flowers surrounding their home. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
GardeningPosted by
Taste Of Home

11 Low-Maintenance Flowers You (Practically) Can’t Kill

Whether you're new to gardening or just looking to keep things stress-free, these resilient flowers will liven up your landscape without causing you to constantly fuss around with them. 1 / 11. Low-Maintenance Perennial Flowers: Peonies. Peonies are hardy plants. There are peony varieties growing in most U.S. states. These...
GardeningMarin Independent Journal

Garden tip: How to care for tomato plants

Your new tomato plants are starting to grow. Use stakes or cages to train them upright. You can also remove some low-growing side shoots. This will keep fruit from rotting on the ground, increase air circulation to the plant and promote strong growth of the main stem. Tomatoes need to...
Dallas, TXparksfordowntowndallas.org

CIVIC Garden

Civic Garden is located in the center of Downtown Dallas at 1014 Main Street. The 1.7-acre park, which opened to the public in spring 2012, was previously a surface parking lot. The location was identified as a potential park site in the Dallas Park & Recreation Department’s 2004 Downtown Parks Master Plan.
Gardeninggreatparks.org

The Vertical Garden

When I think of a garden, I think of a plot of land set aside for plants of whatever type of your choosing (although not always in the case of weeds). You think of bending down to sniff a rose, or stooping over to pick the dark green zucchini with the morning dew still glistening on it. Perhaps kneeling in a row of carrots makes you happy.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Gardening Basics

There are lots of classes, videos, and articles about gardening out there. But if you're new to the hobby, it can be confusing to know where to start and what is actually sound advice. This guide provides a comprehensive look at the basics of gardening. Whether it's trying to figure out which plants will thrive in the specific conditions of your backyard or how much water those veggies need to give you the tomato harvest of your dreams, we've got you covered. The following chapters also feature valuable, expert insight on the best tools to buy, how to successfully start seeds, and even simple design ideas for nearly every situation. If you're looking to become a better gardener, we're here to help!
Gardeningpassthepistil.com

Regenerative Gardening: A Primer for the Home Gardener

Are you a home gardener looking for a regenerative gardening primer? Or are you wondering what regenerative gardening is, anyway? Honestly, I think you’ll be surprised by how much you already know. It’s just a matter of revisiting the basics of ecology, food webs, and the effects of human activity on the environment (for better or worse).
Gardeningdcls.org

Gardening with The Library

The warmer temperatures have made the soil perfect for sowing seeds as it allows for fast germination. Some possibilities for your home garden include squash, beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, or herbs. If you would rather plant flowers, there are many varieties you can choose from such as sunflowers, marigolds, and zinnia.
Gardeningjcsentinel.com

Lessons in gardening

You wouldn’t believe how lovely my garden is this year. My zinnias are in full bloom. Their beauty outshines anything else I’ve seen this summer. My squash and zucchini are dark green with leaves bigger than earth and blossoms as bright as the yellow sunshine. Their fruits are prolific. My tomatoes are growing steadily. They are bushing out with healthy green foliage and millions of little yellow blossoms and dainty little tomatoes are beginning to form.
Gardeningwhatsthebest.co.uk

Create all kinds of shade with the best garden parasol

Now we can welcome friends and family into our gardens, it's time to get our outdoor spaces primed and ready for reunions, catch-ups and celebrations. Whether you need help tending to the weeds or getting your garden furniture ready, we're here to help. Plus, we've got the best garden parasols to finish off the look.