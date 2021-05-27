Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Chance conversation leads to lifesaving kidney donations

11Alive
11Alive
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — There are many heroes that walk the halls of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. But then there are the unsung heroes, busy behind the scenes. That's where Tia Wimbush and Susan Ellis work, both in the hospital's IT department. The comparisons don't stop there. Their husbands went into renal...

www.11alive.com
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
11Alive
11Alive

Atlanta Pride Run to raise money for LGBTQ non-profit

ATLANTA — Later this month, hundreds of runners are expected to lace up their shoes and pound the pavement in-person (or virtually) at Piedmont Park for this year’s Atlanta Pride Run. The 31st annual 5K race is organized by the Atlanta Front Runners, an LGBTQ social running group. It’s scheduled...
Atlanta, GA
11Alive
11Alive

12-year-old released from hospital in time to see sister graduate

THOMASTON, Ga. — Just one week after 12-year-old Audrey Norris heart stopped while she was running in her school's field day, she's going back to that same field to watch her older sister graduate. Audrey Norris' sister, Lindsay Norris, is graduating from Upson-Lee High School as the valedictorian. She already...
Atlanta, GA
11Alive
11Alive

Atlanta philanthropist, businessman A.D. 'Pete' Correll dies

MARIETTA, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video from above is from a pervious story. Atlanta philanthropist and businessman A.D. “Pete” Correll has died. He was 80. Rev. Tony Sundermeier of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta confirmed the death to The Associated Press. He said Correll died Tuesday at his home...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Study explains rare COVID-19 response in children

In May 2020, doctors announced they were seeing a new and rare coronavirus complication in children. Now, a year later, Yale researchers say they know why it happens. Called MIS-C, which stands for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, the complication manifests roughly four to six weeks after a coronavirus infection. Experts suspect that children who develop this syndrome were exposed to the virus and that their bodies mounted an exaggerated immune response, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Helena Oliviero wrote.
Atlanta, GA
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice

BBM: Black-owned metaphysical store aims to serve as a space for healing in Atlanta

The Honey Pot is a metaphysical store, crystal shop, and candle shop known for its products that invoke positive energy and vibrations. In the store, one can find hand-poured candles and handmade spiritual baths. Lana Harris Moore, the owner of The Honey Pot, says she has always been a very “in-tune” and “spiritual” person. However, there was a point in her life when things changed and she wasn’t able to spend as much time doing her own personal spiritual work due to work and other life events.
Atlanta, GA
douglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Decatur, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Adolescents and young teens, now eligible, rush to get vaccinated

A line of adolescents and their parents stood in the drizzling rain outside a Decatur pediatricians’ office Wednesday, awaiting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Parents of more than a thousand children aged 12 to 15 seized the opportunity for their children to get a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, which partnered with the local city school system. For many, the pinprick was the first ticket on a journey to freedom after more than a year of life in lockdown.