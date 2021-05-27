NotaryCam’s ‘Help a Hero’ Initiative Offers Free RON Services for Current, Retired Military Members over Memorial Day Weekend

Chaplain Linzey speaking at the Airman-Marine Memorial Chapel at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California (2018). From 1988 to 2021, I have had numerous prophetic dreams concerning America. Not one has contradicted another. All have been 100 percent harmonious and have been published for the edification of the public. I have never claimed that these are prophecies, because they are merely dreams of a prophetic nature. Regrettably, some of them came to pass before I dreamed them, and some after. Some have not yet come to pass, but what I saw in those dreams have been encouraged by some among the liberal left. I am referencing concentration camps where Christians and patriotic citizens might be placed. Such camps already exist.