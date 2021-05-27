Cancel
As Country Rebuilds from Pandemic, Beer Industry Releases New Study on its Economic Impact in Georgia

By Staff Report
 14 days ago

Today, the Beer Institute and the National Beer Wholesalers Association released their biennial Beer Serves America report on the economic importance of the nation's beer industry. Bars, restaurants, sporting events and concerts are critical to Georgia’s economy and the U.S. economy at large, particularly as the country looks to recover and safely reopen. The beer industry plays a key role in supporting jobs in the hospitality industry as well as jobs in farming, manufacturing, construction, transportation, and a myriad of other sectors.

