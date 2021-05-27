As Country Rebuilds from Pandemic, Beer Industry Releases New Study on its Economic Impact in Georgia

Tracy Meserve is a librarian at The George Washington University and The Textile Museum in Washington, D.C. Every year, a host of new sustainable fashion companies crop up, each capitalizing on consumers who wish to mitigate the environmental effects of their consumption. But ethical purchases can only do so much. Elizabeth Cline, author of Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Fast Fashion, recently admitted that her decades of careful consumption have accomplished nothing: “I’ve stopped confusing my ethical PJs for social change — and I’ve thrown myself into figuring out how to build real political power instead,” she wrote in Atmos.