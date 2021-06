The message was clear from the players, coaches, and general manager Tom Fitzgerald as the New Jersey Devils held exit interviews on May 11th and 12th. They all want to start playing meaningful games again. It is no surprise the team feels this way. The Devils have made the playoffs once since 2012. Outside of 2018, the Devils missed the playoffs eight of the last nine years. That starts to wear on the psyche of the players. Now most of them have not been there for that long, but the group that is there now has missed the playoffs three straight years and have pretty much been out of it since the midpoint of the season each of those two years.