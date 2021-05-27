Will COVID vaccine boosters be necessary? Here's what you need to know.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not only effective against COVID-19, but may also help prevent future pandemics. Researchers at Duke University came to this concluding after testing mRNA-based vaccines similar to the jabs used on lab monkeys. According to their findings, which were published in Nature this week, these variety of vaccines induced “broadly neutralizing” antibodies that appeared to protect against Sars-CoV-2—the infection that causes COVID-19—as well as potential variants of coronavirus that could jump from animal to human.