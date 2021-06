Augusto Cesar Lendoiro, former president of the Real Club Deportivo de La Coruña, has referred to OKDIARY and other media an opinion article on the management and threats of Javier Tebas to Real Madrid and Barcelona regarding the European Super League. The historical leader of Spanish football criticizes the president of La Liga: «It is difficult to find more disparaging qualifications than those that the language of La Liga’s first professional executive has dedicated to the presidents of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​without a doubt, the clubs to which he Spanish football owes him more in general ”, reflects Lendoiro.