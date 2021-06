Junk to Joy, a two-day yard sale to support a church sewing ministry will be held June 25 and 26 in Saxonburg. The event will be in Centennial Hall, 110 State St., at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. It will run from 8 am to 3 pm on both days, rain or shine. The facility is air conditioned. The sewing ministry creates many handmade items ranging from prayer shawls to blankets for nursing homes, hospitals and individuals. Yard sale donations are being accepted. Please call the church office at 724-352-2333 to make arrangements for donation drop-offs. For more information on the sale, please call Gayle Gundlach at (724) 352-4205.