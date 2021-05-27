Cancel
PlayStation Confirms Huge Rise In Female Gamers Since PS1 Days, And We Love To See It

By Imogen Donovan
GAMINGbible
 6 days ago

In a report from its most recent investor relations day, Sony has shown that the number of female PlayStation players has snowballed since the era of the original console. The Game & Network Services Segment of the session, presented by PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, covers the history of the PlayStation and how these learnings from the past will allow the company to capitalise on the forward momentum triggered by the launch of the PlayStation 5. However, it is cognisant of the impact of the pandemic on the production of the new console and how to supply that demand while still supporting the PlayStation 4.

