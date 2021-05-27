Cancel
Dallas, TX

Officers wounded in shooting

Indiana Gazette
 5 days ago

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — Three officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night while answering a report of a suicidal person in a Dallas suburb, police said. The officers were responding to a 911 call and trying to contact the man when gunfire erupted from inside. The officers returned fire, but police have had no contact with the man since a standoff ensued. Two officers were taken to hospitals in stable condition, while the third was treated at the scene. No further information was immediately available.

www.indianagazette.com
